Tummala attends Karthika Masa vanabhojanam

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated in the Karthika Masa Vanabhojanam organised by the Kamma Mahajana Sangham at the Cherukuru Mango Garden in Gollagudem. The Minister appreciated the organisers for preserving cultural traditions and promoting community bonding through such festive gatherings.

Several prominent leaders and community members attended the event, which featured devotional activities and a traditional community meal on Sunday. The organisers thanked the Minister and local leaders for their support, stating that such programmes strengthen unity and cultural values within the community.