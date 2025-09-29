AP CM congratulates on G-day success

Tirumala: The CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated TTD administration, district officials and police for organizing the most distinguished Srivari Garuda Vahana Seva at Tirumala in a magnificent manner.

Responding through his official X and Instagram accounts, the Chief Minister expressed his happiness for providing better facilities to more than 3 lakh devotees who had come from all over the country and abroad to participate in this sacred Garuda Vahana Seva and giving them an unprecedented experience.

He specially congratulated the TTD officials, employees, Srivari Sevaks, district officials, police and other staff who played a key role in organizing the Srivari Brahmotsavam in a grand manner.

He also thanked the lakhs of devotees who participated in the Brahmotsavam with devotion and enthusiasm while protecting the sanctity of Tirumala Hills.