Apollo Hospital conducts shoulder replacement surgeries
Senior orthopedic surgeons Dr Pammi Karthik Reddy and Dr Madan Mohan Reddy revealed that shoulder replacement surgeries are being successfully performed by robotic method in Apollo Specialty Hospital.
Awareness was created on shoulder replacement surgery. Dr Karthik Reddy said that 100 per cent shoulder replacement surgery can be performed by robotic method in Apollo Hospital. Computerised planning technology and CT scan will determine the exact location of surgery. Stating that the surgery done by robotic method is 100 per cent safe, he said the damaged part of the shoulder joint will be removed and replaced with a safe artificial part.
The doctors revealed that if shoulder replacement surgery is done through robotic method, shoulder pain will be reduced and relieved quickly, and the implants placed through the replacement will last longer.