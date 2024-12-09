  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Apollo Hospital conducts shoulder replacement surgeries

Senior orthopedic surgeons Dr Pammi Karthik Reddy and Dr Madan Mohan Reddy briefing the media in Tirupati on Sunday
x

Senior orthopedic surgeons Dr Pammi Karthik Reddy and Dr Madan Mohan Reddy briefing the media in Tirupati on Sunday

Highlights

Senior orthopedic surgeons Dr Pammi Karthik Reddy and Dr Madan Mohan Reddy revealed that shoulder replacement surgeries are being successfully performed by robotic method in Apollo Specialty Hospital.

Tirupati: Senior orthopedic surgeons Dr Pammi Karthik Reddy and Dr Madan Mohan Reddy revealed that shoulder replacement surgeries are being successfully performed by robotic method in Apollo Specialty Hospital.

Awareness was created on shoulder replacement surgery. Dr Karthik Reddy said that 100 per cent shoulder replacement surgery can be performed by robotic method in Apollo Hospital. Computerised planning technology and CT scan will determine the exact location of surgery. Stating that the surgery done by robotic method is 100 per cent safe, he said the damaged part of the shoulder joint will be removed and replaced with a safe artificial part.

The doctors revealed that if shoulder replacement surgery is done through robotic method, shoulder pain will be reduced and relieved quickly, and the implants placed through the replacement will last longer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick