APTDC package tour to Maha Kumbh gets good response

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has launched a special package tour for the Maha Kumbh, which has garnered an enthusiastic response.

The first bus, carrying 40 tourists, departed from Tirupati on Tuesday. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu flagged off the bus, in the presence of TTD Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Tourism RD R Ramana Prasad and DVM Ch Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at the event, the MLA highlighted that APTDC is operating three services to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. While the first bus left on Tuesday, the second service is scheduled for Wednesday, and the third will depart on February 17.

He emphasised the significance of the Maha Kumbh, which occurs once every 144 years, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making extensive arrangements for the event. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh brings spiritual merit and the tourism department has introduced special packages at affordable prices to facilitate pilgrimages.

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, has ensured that devotees have access to air, rail and bus transport options. The State is actively working to establish Tirupati as a major tourism hub, with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh paying special attention to its development.

The second bus, set to depart from Nellore on Wednesday, will return on February 19, with 30 tourists already booking their seats. Another 45-seater bus from Tirupati is scheduled for February 17, making stops at Vontimitta, Orvakallu and Hyderabad for meals and accommodation. The itinerary includes visits to Basara, Jabalpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Nagpur, Dharmapuri and Mahanandi before concluding in Tirupati on February 23.

The total package cost varies based on departure points. Travellers from Tirupati and Kadapa will pay Rs 22,000 for adults and Rs 19,000 for children. Those departing from Kurnool and Hyderabad will be charged Rs 20,000 for adults and Rs 17,200 for children.

The package includes transportation and accommodation, while expenses for entry fees, local transport, and food must be borne by the passengers. Additionally, all travellers are required to submit a medical declaration as per APTDC guidelines and carry necessary medications. For further details, interested individuals can visit www.aptdc.in or www.tourism.ap.gov.in.