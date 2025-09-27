Better medical services for devotees during Brahmotsavam

Tirumala: TheTTD chief medical officer Dr Narmada said that steps have been taken to provide better medical services to the devotees who come to Tirumala to witness Srivari annual Brahmotsavams.

She held a press conference with Ashwini Hospital Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Kusuma Kumari at the media center set up at Ram Bhagicha-2 in Tirumala on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that as per the instructions of TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, arrangements have been made to provide medical services to the devotees without any disruption.

She said that 50 doctors and 60 paramedical staff will be serving the devotees during the entire period.

10 ambulances are available in Tirumala on normal days and 4

additional ambulances have been made available during Brahmotsavams to provide emergency medical services to the devotees.

The CMO said that one ambulance has been set up at each of the 4 corners of the Mada streets, and there will be another ambulance behind the Vahanam.

‘’20 senior doctors and 20 paramedical staff will provide medical treatment to the devotees at the corners of the Mada streets, exclusively on the day of Garuda Seva’’, she maintained.

First aid kits and medicines will be available through 2 battery vehicles.

This time, a 6-bed ICU has been set up at the senior citizens’ shed and another 6-bed ICU at Varaha Swamy Rest House during the Brahmotsavam.