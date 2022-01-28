CPI hails creation of Sri Balaji District

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana hailed the proposal to create Balaji district with Tirupati as its headquarters and claimed that it was the result of his party's long struggle in various forms and phases which at last saw the realisation of separate district.

In a release here on Thursday, he recalled the agitations the party

took up from 1985 for Tirupati district and observed the new district would pave the way for all-round development of the world famous pilgrim city. CPI district secretary G Rama Naidu also welcomed the Balaji district creation and observed that though the government took a good decision lately, he said it will usher a new era of promotion and progress of Tirupati as a science, education and health hub. He also recalled his party's long drawn struggle for Nandyal district which had also become a reality with the government issuing the orders.

Meanwhile, the creation of Balaji district was by and large welcomed by all sections including the political parties, intellectuals, socials organisations, general public, youth and women and felt that the move is harbinger of hope for the people of Tirupati area and accelerate its growth benefitting all.

It may be noted here that Balaji district as Tirupati as its headquarters is one of the 26 district districts which the government decided to carve out from the existing 13 districts in the state. Particularly, the government move to include Chandragiri constituency which is now under Chittoor Lok Sabha segment in Tirupati district, was well appreciated as many popular temples under TTD management including Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasamangapuram and Sri Padmavathi temple located in Tiruchanur would be in the new district.

Besides, the bringing of Sullurpeta district now in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district under the limits of Tirupati district welcomed by people of Tirupati area as it would ultimately nullify the previous government decision which took away the Sri City, SEZ one of the most successful SEZs in the country of, for including in the NUDA (Nellore Urban Development Authority). Ignoring the opposition from the people of Chittoor district more so Tirupati, the previous government issued notification for clubbing the SEZ with NUDA.