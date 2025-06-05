Electric tricycles distributed to disabled

Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy distributed 100 electric tricycles worth Rs 40 lakh to the disabled under VPR Foundation at VPR Convention Hall in Kanuparthypadu village on Wednesday.

The MP has said that the Foundation has been conducting several welfare programmes for the benefit of the poor for several years.

MLA Kotamreddy has lauded MP Vemireddy for rendering various services to the poor, weaker sections and disabled across the district.

TDP Nellore Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Gitidhar Reddy, party leaders K Kamalakar Reddy, Vinod Reddy and others were present.