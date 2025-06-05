Live
- Treesa- Gayatri keep challenge alive in women’s doubles
- India lose 0-2 to Thailand ahead of crucial Asian Cup Qualifier
- IPL triumph: RCB-KSCA express deep regret over stampede tragedy
- Women’s hockey team to open Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand
- Coco Gauff outlasts Keys in three-set battle to reach semis
- Elon Musk Learns Trump’s Loyalty Comes at a Price
- Zeenat Aman calls herself ‘an awful archivist’
- Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action
- Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Centre of Excellence for AI in healthcare
Electric tricycles distributed to disabled
Highlights
Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy distributed 100 electric tricycles worth Rs 40 lakh to...
Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy distributed 100 electric tricycles worth Rs 40 lakh to the disabled under VPR Foundation at VPR Convention Hall in Kanuparthypadu village on Wednesday.
The MP has said that the Foundation has been conducting several welfare programmes for the benefit of the poor for several years.
MLA Kotamreddy has lauded MP Vemireddy for rendering various services to the poor, weaker sections and disabled across the district.
TDP Nellore Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Gitidhar Reddy, party leaders K Kamalakar Reddy, Vinod Reddy and others were present.
Next Story