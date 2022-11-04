Foolproof arrangements on for Tiruchanur Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: Fool-proof arrangements will be made for the ensuing annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur, said TTD Joint executive officer Veerabrahmam.

As the mega religious event is all set to be observed between November 20 to 28, the JEO held a trial-run of Panchami Theertham Sare on Thursday followed by a review meeting with TTD and local police officials on the arrangements to be made for the Brahmotsavam in Tiruchanur.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said the route map for Panchami Theertham Sare should be designed properly and ensure hassle-free procession from Tirumala to Tiruchanur. He directed the concerned to take the help of the district police for traffic regulation measures on that day. He also instructed the officials concerned to take all necessary measures to see that the elephants do not panic during the procession.

The JEO discussed the entry and exit gates to Padma Sarovaram and also reviewed on how to refill the devotees for the second time on the day of Panchami Theertham for Pushkarini Snanam, security arrangements, sheds and barricades to be set up for devotees, Annaprasadam and Water distribution, temporary toilets etc.

The Srivari Panchami Theertham Sare trial-run (elephants carrying traditional Sare) was held from Vinayaka Swamy temple at Chenna Reddy Colony via Kodanda Rama Swamy temple, Chinna Bazaar Street, Old Huzur Office, Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple, Bandla Street, RTC Bus Stand in Tirupati to Padmavathi Puram, Market Yard, Silparamam and finally reached Pasupu Mandapam at Tiruchanur.

Later, he inspected the ongoing arrangements at Padma Sarovaram, temple tank where the Panchami Theertham will be held to mark the conclusion of the nine day Ammavaru Brahmotsavam..

Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, Additional SP Kula Sekhar, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, Gosala director Dr Harnath Reddy and others were present.