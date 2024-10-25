  • Menu
Foundations of Indian culture lie in Agamas

Vikhanasa Trust secretary Ganjam Prabhakaracharya, Prof Tatta Vijaya Raghavacharya and others at a workshop in NSU in Tirupati on Thursday
Tirupati: Ganjam Prabhakaracharya, secretary of Vikhanasa Trust, stressed that the foundations of Indian culture lie in the Agamas, which are...

Tirupati: Ganjam Prabhakaracharya, secretary of Vikhanasa Trust, stressed that the foundations of Indian culture lie in the Agamas, which are considered divine scriptures. Speaking at the valedictory session of a national-level workshop on ‘Archana (Vaikhanasam)’ at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati on Thursday, he emphasised the importance of spiritual practices for attaining divine grace and making life meaningful. He highlighted that the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple embodies a blend of rich traditions, rituals and devotional paths.

Former Professor Tatta Vijaya Raghavacharya spoke about the crucial role of priests in temples and the need for their qualifications. He mentioned that incorporating principles such as the ‘Artha Panchakam’ and surrender to the divine in rituals brings immense benefits. The workshop convener Prof Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya said that over 60 online participants took part in the event.

