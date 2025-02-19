Kuppam pilot project paves way for early childhood development

Tirupati: The state government has introduced a pilot project in Kuppam aimed at scientifically monitoring children’s early development through technology and scientific oriented Anganwadi centres. Partnering with ‘Care n Grow,’ this initiative seeks to foster comprehensive early childhood development, emphasising the importance of the first five years in shaping a child’s physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the project in his home constituency during a visit in early January, with plans for expansion based on its success. He expressed the broader vision for the initiative, suggesting that it could serve as a model not just for the state but for the entire country. He underscored that early childhood development is about more than just school readiness, it lays the foundation for a child’s future contributions to society.

The programme is designed to provide a strong developmental foundation by focusing on four key areas: cognitive skills to enhance learning and problem-solving, emotional development for better self-awareness, social skills for effective interactions, and physical growth to ensure proper motor development. A structured approach tailors activities to different age groups. Infants up to one year are introduced to music, colours, and sounds to stimulate brain function. Children between one and three years engage in activities that strengthen language and motor skills through interactive play. For those aged three to six, the programme emphasises pre-primary learning to prepare them for formal schooling.

In Kuppam, 25 Anganwadi centres have been upgraded to implement the project. Trained teachers monitor developmental progress and engage parents to ensure continued support at home. Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the initiative’s role in identifying developmental gaps early and providing timely interventions.

Vikas Marmat, director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), emphasised the programme’s potential in addressing developmental concerns early on. District collector Sumit Kumar highlighted the long-term benefits, stating that a well-rounded early childhood strategy can significantly improve later educational outcomes. The government will closely track the project’s impact before considering expansion to other districts.

Anganwadi teachers have reported improved communication with parents, enabling them to share detailed insights about their child’s development. One teacher noted that parents are now more involved and aware of the importance of early experiences.

Sharing her observations, a mother Meghana stated that her daughter is attending the Anganwadi centre and now she has seen remarkable improvements in her child’s confidence and communication skills. Previously focused only on basic needs, she now actively engages her daughter in meaningful conversations and activities, witnessing firsthand the positive impact of the initiative.

Seeing the response, the officials were hopeful that it can be expanded further to all Anganwadi Centres in the district gradually before taking it to all other districts as well.