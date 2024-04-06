Kurnool: ‘Jagjivan Ram a beacon of hope to weaker sections’

Live
Kurnool/Nandyal : District Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr K Srinivasulu respectively have stated that Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram was a beacon of hope to the people of weaker sections. Following the principles of such a great leader and passing it on to future generations is the greatest tribute to Jagjeevan Ram, they stated, after paying tributes to the leader on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary on Friday.
Kurnool district Collector Dr Srijana garlanded the statue of Jagjivan Ram in the town. She said while serving as Union Minister he strived a lot to develop the people of weaker sections. Everyone should be inspired by the principles of the great leader and passing it on to the future generation would be a greatest tribute, she added.
Nandyal district Collector Dr K Srinivasulu said Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter, social reformer, first Deputy PM and a torch bearer to the people of downtrodden communities. He paid floral tributes to the photo of Jagjivan Ram at the Collector office here on Friday.