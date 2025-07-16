MLA, Collector inaugurate swimming pool at Vinayaka Sagar

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inaugurated the newly-built swimming pool in Vinayaka Sagar here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arani Srinivasulu and District Collector Dr Venkateswar said the swimming pool was built as part of Vinayaka Sagar development under Smart City Project.

The project also includes glow garden, commercial area, Children play area, walking track and also swimming pool.

The swimming pool developed at a cost of Rs 3.30 cr was made available for Tirupati people. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh were committed to the development of Tirupati, they pointed out.

They said the RO plant was also available for walkers. Glow garden works are going on and it would be available for another 20 days.

Deputy Commissioner Amariah, Smart City GM Chandramouli, Superintendent Engineer Shyam Sunder and E E Ravi were present.