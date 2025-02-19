MP alleges irregularities in Dy Mayor election

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has reached out to Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, raising concerns over alleged human rights violations and electoral misconduct in the recent Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor election.

In his letter, he alleged that Scheduled Caste (SC) representatives faced intimidation, with several being abducted, confined and threatened to keep them from voting in the election on February 3.

Describing these incidents as a breach of democratic rights, Gurumoorthy pointed out constitutional violations, referencing Articles 19(1)(b) and 19(1)(d), which safeguard the right to peaceful Assembly and freedom of movement.

He also cited Article 19(1)(g), asserting that the corporators’ ability to discharge their duties was hindered.

Recounting an incident on Deputy Mayor Election Day, he alleged that a bus carrying SC corporators was attacked near the SV University, with assailants breaking in and abducting four representatives. He argued that this act violated Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and liberty, and Article 326, which protects the right to vote.

The MP further criticised the lack of action from law enforcement despite the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s directive to ensure a fair election. Accusing the State of failing in its duty to uphold constitutional mandates and maintain order, he called for an independent judicial inquiry into the alleged election offences and abductions.