Nellore: Rottela Panduga concludes

Nellore: The five-day Rottela Panduga, which commenced on July 17, concluded at Bara Shahid Dargah here on Sunday.

Despite cool weather accompained with drizzle, devotees thronged to Bara Shahid Dargah on Sunday, the last day of the event. According to sources, around one lakh devotees across the State visited the dargah on last day. About 10 lakh devotees against the expecting 20 lakh people, participated in the five-day event this year.

With the initiation of Ministers P Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and district officials, the event was successfully concluded, without any untowardincident.

Though the organisers proposed to perform the closing ceremony on a grand note, the administration concluded the programme in a simple manner due to the unavailability of Ministers and MLAs, who were gusy with Assembly sessions, which will begin from Monday.