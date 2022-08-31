Police, TTD vigilance review security arrangements 

Tirumala: A joint review meeting of TTD vigilance and district police was held here on Tuesday on the security arrangements for the ensuing Sri Venkateswara Swamy annual Brahmotsavam.

This year TTD is conducting annual Brahmotsavam with pilgrim participation after a gap of two year due to Covid pandemic, from September 27 to October 5.

The meeting discussed the additional security to be provided on September 27, keeping in view AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy who on behalf of the state government presenting silk vastram to Lord on September 27.

As part of the exercise, they reviewed all other security arrangements, including for Garuda Seva on the fifth day of the Brahmotsavam which attracts three lakh pilgrims as it is coinciding with the auspicious Saturday of Tamil Purattasi month during which devotees from Tamil Nadu visit Tirumala in large number to offer prayers.

The officials also discussed the parking facilities both in Tirumala and also at Alipiri, down the hills where TTD decided to provide parking facility for two wheelers which were banned on Ghat road on Garuda Seva day and also as a standby arrangement for parking the vehicles after the parking areas in Tirumala are full to their capacity.

Other issues, including extending queue lines, vigilance against thefts, patrolling on ghat roads, night patrols, procurement of essential security gadgets, barricades, removal of wastes from the rest houses, etc., were also discussed in the meeting.

Additional SP Muniramaiah, traffic DSP Venugopal, CIs Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrasekhar, TTD vigilance guard officer (VGO) Bali Reddy, assistant vigilance and security officers (AVSOs) Surendra, Sai Giridhar, Manohar, Shivaiah and other officials were present.