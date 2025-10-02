  • Menu
Preference to common devotees in allotment of rooms: TTD official

Tirumala: TTD Reception Department Deputy EO Bhaskar said that preference was given to a large number of devotees in allotment of accommodation, who have come to Srivari Brahmotsavam.

Tirumala: TTD Reception Department Deputy EO Bhaskar said that preference was given to a large number of devotees in allotment of accommodation, who have come to Srivari Brahmotsavam.

Addressing a media conference at Ram Bhageecha-2 in Tirumala on Wednesday, he said that despite VIP visit on the first day of Brahmotsavams, rooms have been allotted to devotees in a convenient manner.

About 2,500 rooms have been allocated for common devotees every day during Brahmotsavams.

He informed that the pressure for accommodation rooms has reduced with the availability of new PAC 5 in Tirumala.

He said that 2,400 lockers are available for devotees with Annaprasadam and Kalyanakatta facilities.

