Rich tributes paid to Pandit Deenadayal, SP Balu
Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to former President Deenadayal Upadhyay, the ideologue of Bharathiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the previous Avatar of BJP, on his 107th birth anniversary here on Monday. Party activists led by party cultural wing district convener Gundala Gopinath paid floral tributes to the portrait of Deenadayal and recalled his contribution as RSS pracharak to spread the organisation and also BJS strengthening.
Speaking on the occasion, he described Pandit Deenadayal Upadhyay as a great philosopher, who introduced Antyodaya concept and Integral Humanism, a role model for those in public life. Also Rayalaseema Rangasthali members paid floral tributes to legendary playback singer SP Balasubramanyam on his death anniversary here. Rangasthali president Raja hailed the immortal singer’s contribution to Telugu films and language with his melodious singing and in spreading Telugu culture across the world.