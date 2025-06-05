Sambasiva Murthy honoured with ‘Mahamahopadhyaya’ award

Tirupati: Renowned Sanskrit scholar Dr Kambhampati Sambasiva Murthy was conferred the prestigious ‘Sanskrit Mahamahopadhyaya’ award by the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, in a grand ceremony held in Allahabad. The award was presented by Dr Sudhir Narayanan, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, in recognition of Dr Sambasiva Murthy’s four decades of exceptional service to Sanskrit language and literature.

Hailing from Agiripalli in Krishna District, Dr Sambasiva Murthy’s academic journey spans both traditional and modern disciplines. He holds MA degrees in Sanskrit and Telugu and has served in key academic and administrative roles across reputed Sanskrit institutions. Over the years, he has guided 22 PhD and 6 MPhil. scholars, authored more than 20 scholarly works, and actively participated in national and international seminars.

Among his numerous accolades are honours from the Queen of Thailand and several national awards, underscoring his profound impact on Sanskrit scholarship and education. University dignitaries and attendees applauded Dr Sambasiva Murthy’s lifelong dedication to the promotion and preservation of Sanskrit.

On this occasion, Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, faculty, officials, and university staff congratulated Dr Sambasiva Murthy.