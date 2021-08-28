Sampradaya Bhojanam improves immunity power, says TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has said the chief motto behind commencing 'Sampradaya Bhojanam,' the conventional food prepared out of Desi cow-based organic products is to popularise and spread awareness on the need of consumption of naturally cultivated food products to enhances immunity power in the human body.

The EO along with TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti and other senior officers of TTD took part in the breakfast served at Sampradaya Bhojanam in Annamayya Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said, "TTD had launched the innovative variety food scheme with the support of donors, who produced cereals through natural cultivation using Desi cow-based products." The EO said consumption of such food items prepared with organic products enhance immunity against all diseases more so Covid and experts also have been prescribing such a diet to combat Covid. He said the TTD was making all out efforts to permanently provide conventional meal options to devotees in a cost effective manner without any profit motive. Deputy EO Harindranath, former TTD Board member Siva Kumar and others were also present.