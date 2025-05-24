Special camps for IPPB account activation till June 4

Tirupati: The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, is organising special camps across village and ward secretariats to open new India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts and simplify Aadhaar linking for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) beneficiaries. Tirupati Postal Division Senior Superintendent B Narasappa said that these camps will continue until June 4, 2025.

With support from the local district administration, the initiative aims to promote financial inclusion by opening new accounts, linking Aadhaar to existing IPPB accounts, and enabling NPCI mapping to ensure smooth DBT transfers. A key focus is the reactivation of 11,599 dormant accounts through 465 post offices in the district.

Eligible citizens, aged 18 and above and residing in the State, can participate. Those without a bank account or whose accounts are inactive are encouraged to utilise this opportunity. No physical documents are required to open an IPPB account, only an Aadhaar number, mobile number, and a Rs.200 payment are enough. The program ensures direct access to government welfare benefits and financial services. For further details, beneficiaries are advised to visit their nearest post office.