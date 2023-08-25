Sri Tirumala Nambi’s 1,050th Avatara Mahotsavam held

Tirumala : Acharya Chakravarti Ranganathan of National Sanskrit University said on Thursday that Sri Tirumala Nambi was adjudged as the first citizen of Tirumala for performing Nitya Kainkaryas like Pushpa Kainkaryam, Mantra Pushpa Kainkaryam and Veda Parayana Kainkaryam.

Presenting his keynote address to mark the 1,050th Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Tirumala Nambi observed at the South Mada street temple of the premiere devotee, the Sanskirt scholar said Sri Tirumala Nambi was the maternal uncle of Sri Bhagavad Ramanujacharya and had arrived in Tirumala in 973 AD.

He had taught the basic tenets of Ramayana and laid foundations for Vishista Advaitha school of thought.

Legends say that Sri Venkateswara had called Sri Tirumala Nambi as his Tata (grandfather) and heneceforth the later descendents were called Tatacharya.

Tirumala Nambi Divya Charitamruta, a compilation on life and times of Sri Tirumala Nambi drafted by P Venkatramana Reddy in Telugu and translated into English by G Mohan Reddy and Ranjani of Bengaluru into Kannada, were released on the occasion. Later 16 pundits presented discourses on lifestyle and contributions of Sri Tirumala Nambi.

Krishna Murti Tatacharya, Alwar Divya Prabhanda project coordinator Purushottam, and other descendants of Tatacharya were present.