Thousands throng temples from early hours in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Taking everyone into devotional mood, all the Siva temples in Chittoor district witnessed huge rush of devotees on Tuesday on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri.

Temple including Tala Kona, Sada Siva Kona, Kailasa Kona, Gudimallam, Kapilatheertham, Durgam Konda were thrown open to devotees since early morning after performing pre-dawn rituals.

In Thalakona after Abhishekam, thousands of devotees thronged the temple for darshan. People also arrived at the temple from the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar offered prayers at Thala Kona in Yerravari Palem mandal. Peddireddi inaugurated newly-constructed Annadana Kendram at the temple.

Earlier, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented silk Vastrams to the deity at Thalakona temple.

The Panchayat Raj Minister also offered prayers at Chichilivari Palli Sivalayam and the newly-constructed Kaasi Visveswaralayam in Devalampeta in Pulicherla mandal where the Minister presented silver ornaments including crown, Dhara Paathra, Naagaabharanam to the deity.

At Kapilatheertham, the Bhogitheru Asthanam was observed in Ekantham in the morning and in the evening the temple priests performed Nandi Vahana Asthanam. At Gogarbam at Tirumala, special Abhishekam was performed to Kshetrapala Rudra. SV Veda Viswavidyalayam students and staff organised Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam at Dhyanaramam in the premises. The Gudimallam temple, Sivalayam in Yogimallavaram near Thiruchanur, huge number of devotees had a darsan of Maha Lingam after Abhishekam.

At Sadasiva Kona near Puttur, thousands of devotees trekked to the temple located amidst thick forest and offered prayers chanting of Om Namah Sivaya.

The police made elaborate security arrangements at all the important temples to avoid untoward incidents.

RTC operated special bus services to all the temples from all depots in the district for the convenience of the devotees.