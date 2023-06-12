Tirupati: 104 police children get merit scholarships

Tirupati: Merit scholarships to the tune of Rs 10 lakh were given to 104 police children from Tirupati district for their meritorious performance in the SSC and Intermediate examinations held in March this year at a function here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police P Parameswara Reddy said gone are the days of police childrens’ poor performance particularly in studies with the children are now excelling in all fields, thanks to the children becoming more mature and able to understand their parents taking pains for their upbringing and to see them in a good position coupled with the urge within them (children) to do well in education to become successful resulting in the present high level of performance of police children which was not there previously. Education and achieving well to do life alone not sufficient but good conduct and discipline were also must, SP said candidly seeking the parents to keep their children away from vices.

Affirming full support from the police department to the children, he wanted them to make proud their parents and also be a model for the future generation. He lauded city-based Dollars Group chairman and a leading entrepreneur Diwakar Reddy for providing Rs 10 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the merit scholarship to the 104 children of police staff and also District Police Officers Association president Somasekhar Reddy and association members for playing a crucial role in preparing the list of meritorious children in a transparent manner for providing the scholarship amount to encourage the children.

Dollar Group Chairman Diwakar Reddy said he had every respect for the police and without them the people cannot lead a peaceful life. As part of corporate social responsibility, Diwakar Reddy said he was contributing a little bit for children education by way of providing the merit scholarship amount and assured to continue his support to the police families.

Some of the children, who spoke revealed their ambitions and aspirations and thanked the SP and affirmed that they will not let down the hopes of their parents.

Additional SP Venkat Rao (Admin), Kulasekhar (Law and Order), Vimala Kumari (Crime), DSPs Katamraju (Disha), Surender Reddy (Tirupati), Yaswanth (Chandragiri), Lakshmi Narayana (Home Guards), parents and their children participated.