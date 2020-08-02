Tirupati: QR-code based web app for addressing people's woes

Tirupati: Digitisation has brought in various options to bridge the gap between people and government. Using one such platform, Sai Krishna Reddy, the son of YSR Congress party Piler MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, has come out with a QR-based web application for his father to reach out to people in a bid to redress their grievances in quick time.



The application called 'Manamlapieru.in' is integrated with MLA's personalised android app and has many features such as grievance redressal system, government projects related data among other things. The app developer Sai Krishna Reddy has said that the idea behind the app was to bring in accountability, transparency and effective utilisation of government services. Through the app, public grievances can be addressed directly without any bias, he pointed out.

He said that the concept is browser-based and is integrated with an Android application which encompasses every duty an MLA discharges. Thereby it reduces the burden of carrying around files and paperwork for an MLA so that he can efficiently manage time and resources. Especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for contactless communication has accelerated and the app can address issues at the doorstep with zero contact.

Explaining the app working, he said the user can scan QR code on stickers which will be pasted at various places extensively. A link will show up which leads to the web page. The user needs to enter their name, phone number, choose the concerned department, concerned volunteer and can also attach a document or photo which is optional. The issue will be looked into and addressed within 24 hours. He said that he wants to develop apps for all government officers to integrate them in same manner therby making optimum use of technology.







