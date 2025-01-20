Tirupati to host int’l temples convention from Feb 17 to 19

Tirupati: The International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) is set to make a spectacular return with its second edition, following the overwhelming success of its 2023 debut. Scheduled to take place from February 17 to 19, 2025, in the sacred temple city of Tirupati, ITCX aims to revolutionise global temple management. Developed by Temple Connect (India), ITCX is the world’s first platform dedicated exclusively to enhancing the administration, operations and economic impact of temples worldwide.

With support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during its inaugural edition, ITCX has garnered significant attention. This year’s event, spearheaded by Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and Prasad Lad, Chairman of ITCX 2025, promises to elevate the temple tourism and pilgrimage ecosystem. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism under the ‘Incredible India’ initiative, the convention invites temple representatives to register by January 31, 2025. Two representatives per temple can attend free of charge, with accommodations covered, while additional trustees can participate for a nominal fee.

The convention will tackle pressing issues such as safety, disaster management, sanitation and food distribution for large-scale meal services. It also introduces over 75 high-tech innovations in temple management, including crowd control, waste management and infrastructure development. A major highlight will be case study exhibitions from 58 countries, fostering global knowledge sharing among temple administrators from Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism and Buddhism.

Featuring 111 expert speakers, ITCX 2025 will host seminars, workshops and masterclasses, with a newly introduced Temple Talks stage for case studies. Over 1,580 temples and 2,400 delegates are expected to participate in a hybrid format, emphasising collaboration and innovation to modernise temple ecosystems while preserving their spiritual essence.

Prasad Lad described ITCX as a ‘testament to India’s temple heritage’, while Giresh Kulkarni called it a ‘Maha Kumbh of Temples’ that strengthens spiritual communities. With spiritual tourism surging to hold 30 percent of India’s tourism market, ITCX 2025 is poised to address the evolving needs of temple ecosystems, ensuring a future that harmonises tradition and modernity.