Tirupati: YSRCP vows to win with a huge margin

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP leaders vowed to win graduate MLC seat with a huge majority and gift it to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The party leaders, including MLAs and others, met here on Tuesday in the presence of party district observer and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and discussed the strategies for the forthcoming MLC election. Party district president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy organised the meeting.

It may be recalled here that the graduate MLC election for the erstwhile districts of Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam will be held in early 2023 as the present MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy's term will end in March 2023. The ruling party has already announced the name of Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy as its candidate for the election. The party has already held a couple of meetings to introduce the candidate to its cadres and one more meeting was held now to prepare the leaders and cadres for the election.

Addressing the meeting, Anil Kumar Yadav said that the goal must be securing a huge majority for Shyam Prasad Reddy from graduates seat and Chandrasekhar Reddy as teachers MLC candidate from west Rayalaseema. Party leaders and cadres should not show any negligence in these elections and work strategically for the victory of party candidates.

He asked them to focus first on voter enrolment for which the last date is November 7 so that the winning chances of candidates will increase. Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah, Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam and Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy have felt that Shyam Prasad will fight for the cause of educated people.

On this occasion, party leaders showered compliments on Chandragiri MLA and party district president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy saying that he became the brand ambassador of Chandragiri by winning a place in the hearts of people. They were of the view that even any giant leader cannot defeat him there.

Responding to this, Bhaskar Reddy said that he has been taking care of the people of his constituency more than his own family and taking up welfare and developmental activities for them. He listed various activities taken up by him in the constituency, including setting up of 35 MLA offices covering one office for every 7,000 houses. Efforts were on to organise cricket competitions at several places for which 16000 youth have enrolled their names.