Tirupati: Traffic cops to launch special drive for collection of pending e-challans

Tirupati: The traffic police decided to take up a special drive for the collection of penalty amount against e-challans issued which mounted to the whopping Rs 9.99 crore.

The challans were issued by the traffic police for violations of MV Act and also traffic rules in the city including signal jumping, breaking one-way traffic rules, driving without valid licence, not

wearing helmet etc imposing fines but were still remain unpaid despite the penalty amount has to be paid through online within 15 days after the challan was issued. The total number of e-challans pending was 1,93,361.

Against the backdrop, Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy set up a special team led by Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna for the collection of Rs 9.9 crore pending amount against the e-challans issued for traffic rules violations in the last one year.

Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna said the special drive was to identify those who have failed to pay the challan amount even after the due time and take appropriate action for the collection of the fine amount to clear the fine dues pending for long.

Seeking the persons against whom challans were issued by the traffic police to pay it immediately the fine amount due through online, Traffic DSP made it clear that police will not hesitate to take stringent action including legal, if the challans are not cleared immediately. DSP said many persons against whom 2-10 challans pending, are freely moving and warned of severe action against them if they did not clear the challans.