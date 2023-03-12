  • Menu
Tributes paid to Ananta Sharma

Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma and Rallapalle successors paying tributes to the portrait of Anantha Krishna Sharma on his death anniversary, in Tirupati on Saturday


On the 44th death anniversary of renowned scholar Rallapalle Anantakrishna Sharma, scholars recalled his impeccable services at an event held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Saturday.

Tirupati: On the 44th death anniversary of renowned scholar Rallapalle Anantakrishna Sharma, scholars recalled his impeccable services at an event held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Saturday. Scholars lauded the services of eminent scholar, who framed lovable tunes to the multitude of popular Annamacharya Sankeertans. Earlier, during the day, the live statue of Rallapalle located at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam junction road was garlanded. Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra, Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, successors of Rallapalle, Syama Sundar and Nandanandana were present.


