UTF begins bike rallies against CPS

Tirupati: The teachers have started a fresh agitation against the Contributory Pension Sscheme (CPS) in the state. Following the call given by United Teachers Federation (UTF), teachers in erstwhile Chittoor district took out bike rallies from Madanapalle with the only demand of abolishing the CPS and revoking the old pensionary scheme (OPS).

The bike rally was flagged off by MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy at NTR circle in Madanapalle on Monday in which hundreds of teachers participated. They raised slogans against the CPS and in favour of OPS. Addressing the teachers, the MLC recalled that CPS was introduced for teachers and employees who joined the service from 2004.

They get a very meagre amount of pension after superannuation and facing severe hardships to lead the life. The teachers and employees have been demanding the government to bring back OPS in place of CPS.

UTF state journal editor Babu Reddy said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised the government staff during his padayatra before elections that he will abolish CPS within one week of coming to power. Even after three years, it was not fulfilled, he said and demanded that the CM stand by his word in this regard. They said despite several agitations against CPS, the government was unmoved. Hence, UTF started bike rallies from four places in the state on Monday, that is April 18. They will converge in Vijayawada on April 25, to press the government to abolish CPS. UTF state secretaries S S Naidu and Raghupathy Reddy said that pension is the right of employees after several years of government service. UTF district president and secretary K Muthyala Reddy and G V Ramana said that the rally will pass through several places in the erstwhile Chittoor district to reach Varadaiah Palem after which it enters the Nellore district en route Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, when police tried to stop the bike rally, teachers argued with them. They said that they obtained permission already which will be held with discipline in a peaceful atmosphere. After this, police allowed the rally to proceed.