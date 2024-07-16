YSRCP govt committed large-scale irregularities, alleges BJP

Tirupati: The BJP on Monday alleged that large-scale irregularities were committed in Smart City project during the previous YSRCP regime.

It has demanded an inquiry into the Rs 1600 crore project being implemented in Tirupati.

Speaking to mediapersons here, BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said during the YSRCP rule, the Smart City funds were not properly utilised and were diverted for other purposes.

In several other works like Vinayaka Sagar development, restructuring drainage system, improvement of sanitation and other works large-scale irregularities were committed.

In Vinayaka Sagar works, including gym, Fun Centre, swimming pool, children’s play area and artificial glow lighting, funds were misused and many works which were not in the project were also taken up to siphon off funds, he alleged.

He said the State unit of the BJP has already brought to the notice of Central Enforcement and Vigilance department on the irregularities committed in the Smart City project and pressed for an inquiry.

Srinivas said the Srinivasa Sethu flyover which was taken up at the cost of Rs 680 crore under the Smart City project, failed to solve the traffic problems in the city due to the change in the design. He demanded that the Srinivasa Sethu project should include the works to provide better facilities to the public entering the city.

Presently on the road linking Srinivasa Sethu only RTC buses were allowed and wanted it to be widened so that the public can also utilise it. The BJP leader pointed out that the double-decker bus purchased at a cost of Rs 2.08 cr was now kept in the shed. There were many such instances of misuse of Smart City funds, he alleged.

Party leaders Varaprasad, Ponaganti Bhaskar, Ajay Kumar, Dr Srihari Rao, Naveen Royal and Reddy Babu were present.