Live
- BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution: Siddaramaiah
- 'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation
- Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
- Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
- PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
- Another jolt for Congress in MP as two more MLAs join BJP soon after quitting grand old party
- Commonwealth nations celebrate 75-year milestone
- Stokes aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time in Ranchi: Ian Chappell
- Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi
- Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report
Just In
AIIEA calls for mega business day
Vijayawada:As part of commemorating the 75th year of Independence and encouraging LIC’s new business procuration campaign, the LIC Staff Union and the...
Vijayawada:As part of commemorating the 75th year of Independence and encouraging LIC’s new business procuration campaign, the LIC Staff Union and the All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) has called for a nationwide mega business day call on Wednesday.
The objective is to mobilise 75,000 policies in each zone across the country on that single day.
Machilipatnam divisional joint secretary Ch Kaladhar appealed to all LIC employees to take necessary initiatives to achieve that target.
He expressed hope that the newly introduced LIC new policies are already getting good popularity as they are available and attractive to all sections of society at large.
Divisional leaders NMK Prasad and Sk Rahimuddin also made an appeal to the public, agents and employees to extend maximum cooperation to procure 5000 policies in Machilipatnam Division on a single day on Wednesday.W