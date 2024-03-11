AIIEA calls for mega business day

Vijayawada:As part of commemorating the 75th year of Independence and encouraging LIC’s new business procuration campaign, the LIC Staff Union and the All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) has called for a nationwide mega business day call on Wednesday.

The objective is to mobilise 75,000 policies in each zone across the country on that single day.

Machilipatnam divisional joint secretary Ch Kaladhar appealed to all LIC employees to take necessary initiatives to achieve that target.

He expressed hope that the newly introduced LIC new policies are already getting good popularity as they are available and attractive to all sections of society at large.

Divisional leaders NMK Prasad and Sk Rahimuddin also made an appeal to the public, agents and employees to extend maximum cooperation to procure 5000 policies in Machilipatnam Division on a single day on Wednesday.