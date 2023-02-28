AP to make use of industry captains' pat to state

Vijayawada: The state government will make best use of the comments of CEOs of companies like KIA Motors and others to project the advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh.

The government would explain the state's eco-system by quoting the words of Tae Jin Park, MD and CEO, of KIA Motors, which produces three lakh cars per annum and generates employment opportunities for around 10,000 people across KIA India and vendor partners. KIA had invested Rs 10,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh in last five years.

It would also explain how the state government has provided significant support, in land acquisition, power availability, and connectivity to ports.

Similarly, Deepak Iyer, president of Cadbury India, had expressed his gratitude towards the Andhra Pradesh government for offering one of the best single-window clearance systems in the country. He stated, "Having conducted business across the country for many years, we can attest that this is among the best systems we have encountered."

Iyer had said they had invested over Rs 2,500 crore, and created over 600 direct jobs, as well as numerous indirect jobs in transportation, warehousing, and distribution in the state.

It is worth noting that approximately 50 per cent of the machine operators are women, whom they have recruited and trained from small villages across Andhra Pradesh to operate our state-of-the-art factory. Interestingly, they also cultivate cocoa in multiple districts of Andhra Pradesh, such as East Godavari, West Godavari, Vizag, and Vijaynagaram. About 9,000 tonne cocoa is produced in the state, he said.