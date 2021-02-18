Arya Vysyas given top priority in Jagan regime: Velampalli Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: Arya Vysya Mahasabha acquired new premises here on Wednesday with minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh and former minister Siddha Raghava Rao inaugurating the new building.

Addressing the gathering the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority by helping the community. He said that Arya Vysya community is undertaking various social welfare activities. The minister said that former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed at the Arya Vysya hostels during their study period.

He said that the Chief Minister was toying with the plan to name Penugonda as Vasavi Penugonda district. He recalled that it was Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy who named Nellore as Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

MP TG Venkatesh said that Arya Vysya community faced lot of problems after bifurcation of the State. He expressed happiness that minister Velampalli had become strength to the community. The new building would be utilised as the community hall and for the studies of children.

Arya Vysya Mahasabha honorary president Penugonda Subba Rayudu the new building was constructed at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. He thanked the donors for helping in the construction of the new building.

MLAs Kolagatla Virabhadra Swamy, Anna Venkata Rambabu, Maddali Giridhar, Malladi Vishnu, TTD Board member Chippagiri Venkata Prasad Kumar, former MLAs Sriram Tataiah, Ambica Krishna, information commissioner Rebala Srinivasa Rao, Kuppam Prasad, Darisi Srinivas, Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao and others were present.