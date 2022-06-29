Athlete Preethi selected for World Railway Games

Vijayawada(NTR District): Vijayawada divisional athlete and junior clerk in the Engineering department Preethi Lamba has been selected for World Railway Games (Athletic) to be held in Berlin from July 17. She would be representing National Indian Railway Athletic (Cross country) team and would be taking part in the 10-km cross country event.

Earlier, Preethi Lamba participated in the selection trials for Indian railway team held in Kapurthala in Punjab recently and got selected for the national team. Currently, she is undergoing training at the sports camp at Patiala for World Railway Games Athletics Meet.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth, Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B Tokkala, E Santharam and others congratulated Preethi for her tremendous performance in the selection trials and wished her all the best at the World Railway Games.