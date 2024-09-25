  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

CM suitably rewarded me: Konakalla

CM suitably rewarded me: Konakalla
x
Highlights

Former MP thanks CM, promises to discharge his duties to the expectations of NDA parties

Vijayawada: Former MP and senior TDP leader Konakalla Narayana said he would discharge duties as per the expectation of the NDA alliance. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday nominated Narayana to the prestigious post of the APSRTC chairman. The TDP chief filled 99 nominated posts as per the promise he had made to the people on filling nominated posts. The Krishna district got the prestigious APSRTC chairman post. Narayana was elected as MP from Machilipatnam constituency in 2009 and 2014.

As part of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance, the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat was allotted to Jana Sena. JSP leader V Balashowri had contested and won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The TDP on Tuesday suitably rewarded Narayana with the prestigious APSRTC post.

Reacting to the announcement of the NDA, he said he was delighted to hear the news. He said the CM suitably rewarded him with the nominated post. He said that he got the post because of his services to the TDP for a long time. He said with dedication and commitment he would fulfill the aspirations of the NDA parties. He thanked the CM for choosing him for the prestigious post.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick