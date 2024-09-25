CM suitably rewarded me: Konakalla

Vijayawada: Former MP and senior TDP leader Konakalla Narayana said he would discharge duties as per the expectation of the NDA alliance. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday nominated Narayana to the prestigious post of the APSRTC chairman. The TDP chief filled 99 nominated posts as per the promise he had made to the people on filling nominated posts. The Krishna district got the prestigious APSRTC chairman post. Narayana was elected as MP from Machilipatnam constituency in 2009 and 2014.

As part of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance, the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat was allotted to Jana Sena. JSP leader V Balashowri had contested and won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The TDP on Tuesday suitably rewarded Narayana with the prestigious APSRTC post.

Reacting to the announcement of the NDA, he said he was delighted to hear the news. He said the CM suitably rewarded him with the nominated post. He said that he got the post because of his services to the TDP for a long time. He said with dedication and commitment he would fulfill the aspirations of the NDA parties. He thanked the CM for choosing him for the prestigious post.