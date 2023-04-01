Vijayawada: Complete survey of lands in stipulated time: CM

Stressing the importance of 'Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha' scheme, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the survey of lands within the stipulated time across the State. At a review meeting on the survey of lands held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister told them to acquire the necessary survey paraphernalia at the earliest to avoid delay.





When he enquired about the progress of survey taken up in 2,000 villages in the first phase by the revenue department, officials told him that the distribution of the documents is in full swing. The survey work should be completed by May 20 in all respects including the laying of survey stones, he instructed them, suggesting that rovers be used wherever necessary to complete the work on time. Survey equipment like the rovers should be arranged in all village secretariats to ensure that the work of surveyors would be smooth, he said, adding that officials must procure all available technical equipment at the earliest.





The Chief Minister said that the State has taken up the resurvey of lands on a large-scale after 100 years in an unprecedented manner. No other State has taken up such a survey in the country so far, he said adding that the survey programme was important not only to the people of the present generation but also to future generations.





The government is aiming at completing it using modern technology and hand over the documents to the landowners in such a way that no one can tamper with them, he said. The officials informed him that 31 lakh survey stones were ready to be fixed once the survey is completed and arrangements were in place to supply 50,000 stones a day. The Chief Minister told them to make preparations in advance to procure the required quantity of stones needed for the next phase of survey. Officials of the municipal department said that they were making preparations to take up the survey in urban areas and data analysis was going on presently.





Panchayat Raj Department officials told the Chief Minister that they would complete the survey in 300 villages by the end of third week of April and in all villages by the end of December. Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Special Chief Secretaries G Sai Prasad, Y Sri Lakshmi, Dr Rajat Bhargava, B Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, senior IAS officers Siddharth Jain, A Md Imtiaz, Praveen Kumar and Shan Mohan were among those present.











