Guntur: POLYCET study material distributed

Guntur : Commissioner of Technical Education Department Chadalavada Nagarani said that students should take advantage of the special training classes being conducted for POLYCET-2024.

She distributed study material to the students at MBTS Government Polytechnic here on Wednesday.

Training is being provided to everyone who wants polytechnic admissions irrespective of age. Classes will be held at 87 government and 182 private polytechnics in the state till April 24 and the grand pre-final entrance exam will also be held on April 25.

Study material has been prepared in both the languages to help Telugu and English medium students. Technical Education and Training Council Secretary Ramana Babu, Joint Secretary Janakiram, Deputy Secretary Ravikumar and College Principal Shekhar were present.