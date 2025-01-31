SEEDAP signs pact with ISB to promote entrepreneurship in state

Vijayawada: The Society for Employment generation and Enterprise Development of Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) would strive to make future business leaders from the state and as part of that strategy, it had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian School of Business (ISB), said chairman of SEEDAP Gunapati Deepak Reddy.

Addressing the media at the SEEDAP office here on Thursday, the slogan coined by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘one family-one entrepreneur’ was the inspiration behind the MoU with the ISB. “The SEEDAP had also entered into an MoU with Centurion University which will allow the candidates who completed 40 per cent of the training to go for startups.

The chairman was confident that 22,000 jobs would be created in the food processing sector in the next three years. SEEDAP has been working directly under the chief minister as a nodal agency which would provide training to youth to go for startups. The youth would be encouraged to go for self-employment.

Deepak Reddy recalled that six industrial policies were announced during the last six months.

Referring to the Mana Mitra app, he said that WhatsApp governance was introduced to provide 166 services to the public and soon the number of services would go up to 520.

He asserted that the SEEDAP would work in coordination with the state government to provide 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

ISB representative Dr Chandan Chowdary underlined the importance of focusing on manufacturing sector to increase exports and to create jobs.

Centurion University representative J M Rao, ISB representative Dr Yugal Nauhria, SEEDAP CEO P Narayana Swamy, executive director K Syamprasad also participated.