Vijayawada: Airport safety meet focuses on control of bird hit menace

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Viswajeet who chaired the Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting at the airport here on Wednesday advised all the stakeholders to comply with the risk management techniques to reduce bird hits at the airport.

He also advised Airports Authority of India to take the help of Gannavaram Fire station to prune the trees which are leaning towards the airport boundary wall.

The meetings of the AEMC and Aerodrome Committee were conducted at Vijayawada Airport on Wednesday.

Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu who attended both the meetings referred to the aircraft warning lights which are high-intensity lighting devices attached to tall structures as collision avoidance measures.

Such devices make structures more visible to aircraft, and are usually used at night, although they may be used during the day. He advised the Revenue department to take immediate action to ensure setting up of such warning lights on top of all the cell towers around Vijayawada Airport.

The meeting discussed various issues including wildlife hazard management and bird menace mitigation methods which are being adopted at Vijayawada Airport.

Airport Director Giri Madhusudana Rao appealed to all the panchayat secretaries of the surrounding villages near the airport to spread awareness among villagers regarding the bird menace issue. He said that if the bird hits the flying aircraft it would cause immense damage to the aircraft and in turn also cause harm to people travelling in it.

"The increase in number of bird hits would compromise the air safety adversely affecting the aviation industry," he said. Expressing concern over the open dumping of poultry and livestock waste on the outskirts of the village, he advised the panchayat secretaries to avoid them also.