Live
- In difficult phase of int'l politics, G20 Summit was bit plus: Jaishankar
- PL Stock Report: Jindal Stainless (JDSL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Strong volume led performance - BUY
- Fodder shortage hits Anantapur farmers
- PL Stock Report: Voltas (VOLT IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Margins contracted, focus on RAC market share - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: JSW Steel (JSTL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Higher coking coal prices to haunt in 4Q - BUY
- Housing colonies yet to have infrastructure
- Kuppam: Ex-Cong MP slams PM for ‘supporting’ Israel
- CPI, CPM condemn CM’s remarks on oppn, media
- Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran
- iPhone may get AI features with iOS 18; Find details
Just In
Vijayawada: Canara Bank donates bus for Durga devotees
Highlights
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Canara Bank donated a passenger bus worth Rs 24 lakh for the convenience of the devotees to reach Indrakeeladri to worship Goddess Durga.
Vijayawada: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Canara Bank donated a passenger bus worth Rs 24 lakh for the convenience of the devotees to reach Indrakeeladri to worship Goddess Durga.
Canara Bank circle general manager P Ravi Varma and district collector S Dilli Rao handed over the bus to the executive officer of the Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam here on Sunday.
Former minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Devasthanam chairman Karnati Rambabu, Bank employees and other officials were present.
Former Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, district collector S Dilli Rao thanked the bank management for presenting the bus for the convenience of the devotees under corporate social responsibility.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS