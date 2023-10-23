Vijayawada: Canara Bank donates bus for Durga devotees

Vijayawada: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Canara Bank donated a passenger bus worth Rs 24 lakh for the convenience of the devotees to reach Indrakeeladri to worship Goddess Durga.



Canara Bank circle general manager P Ravi Varma and district collector S Dilli Rao handed over the bus to the executive officer of the Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam here on Sunday.

Former minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Devasthanam chairman Karnati Rambabu, Bank employees and other officials were present.

Former Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, district collector S Dilli Rao thanked the bank management for presenting the bus for the convenience of the devotees under corporate social responsibility.