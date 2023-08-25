Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disburses Rs 216 crore to eligible leftover beneficiaries

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 216 crore to 2.6 lakh people who did not receive any benefits of various welfare schemes between December 2022 and July 2023.

Jagan remitted the funds into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries with the click of a button from his camp office to ensure that no eligible person will be deprived of the welfare schemes for any reason. “We gave them another opportunity to do justice to those leftover beneficiaries under any reason if somebody did not receive the benefit they deserved,” he said. The Chief Minister said: “It is okay if you did not receive the benefit back then for any reason, there is no need to worry. You apply again,” he said.

Funds were disbursed under schemes such as Jagananna Chedodu, YSR EBC Nestam, YSR Nethanna Nestam, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Amma Vodi and YSR Aasara.



Under this initiative, the state has spent Rs 1,647 crore in four tranches for the leftover beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the CM said his government has sanctioned pensions to 1.5 lakh more people and another 2 lakh people will receive rice through the public distribution scheme (PDS). Aarogyasri cards have been issued to another 4,327 people and land documents to 12,000 more eligible beneficiaries. According to Jagan, the number of pensioners rose to 64.2 lakh under the YSRC regime when compared to 39 lakh in 2019 under the TDP regime.