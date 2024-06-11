Vijayawada: Collector reviews arrangements for oath-taking ceremony

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao instructed the officials to provide all arrangements for the VVIPs and VIPs who would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of Andhra Pradesh at the IT Park, Kesarapalli village of Gannavaram mandal on June 12.

Dilli Rao convened a meeting with the officials of the control room at the collectorate and reviewed the arrangements being made for the facilities to be arranged for the VIPs and other guests. He said the hotel rooms should be provided and other arrangements should be made for the guests. He said Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the CM of AP in Gannavaram on June 12 at 11.27 a.m.

AP Dairy Development Co operative Federation Limited MD Babu A, School of infrastructure commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar and others attended the meeting.

He told the visiting officials Katamneni Bhaskar and Babu A that basic amenities like drinking water and sanitation will be provided for the guests. He said special attention is being paid for parking of vehicles. Guests from not only Andhra Pradesh but from other parts of the country are attending the oath-taking ceremony. Hotels in and around Vijayawada are already occupied with the guests visiting from different parts of the state.