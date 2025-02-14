Live
Vijayawada: Drama competitions from tomorrow
A total of six playlets have been selected for the final performances during these 2 days
Vijayawada: Sri Krishna Telugu Theatre Arts, Vijayawada would be organising drama competitions on February 15th and 16th in association with Kalavipanchi at Velidandla Hanumantharaya grandhalayam hall here. According to Nittala Shyam Sundar, General Secretary of Sri Krishna Telugu Theatre Arts, a total of six playlets have been selected for the final performances during these two days. On February 15th, the inaugural day, “Ukku Sankellu” will be staged by Mahathi Arts Creations, Hyderabad, “Sorry wrong number” playlet will be performed by Helapuri Cultural Association, Eluru and “27th Milu rayi” will be staged by New Starts Modern Theatre Organisation, Vijayawada.
On 16th February, the final day, “Nishabdama Nee Khareedu yenta” will be showcased by Telugu Kala Samithi, Visakhapatnam, “General bogieelu” will be showcased by Sri Sai Arts, Kolakaluru and the last playlet “Kidnap” will be staged by Ushodaya Kalaniketan, Kaatrapadu.
Boppana Narasimha Rao (Bujji), Organiser, Kalavipanchi said that eight eminent personalities P Kiran Kumar, B Muralidhar, V Madhusudhana Rao, Amarendra, A Bhujanga Rao, YSVS Srinivas, GVG Sankar
and Hasan Shaik will be felicitated during these two days. The organisers have extended an invitation to theatre lovers to attend the event and experience the essence of live drama.