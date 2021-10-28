Vijayawada: ELS bags Lean Six Sigma implementation certification

Vijayawada: Electric Loco Shed (ELS) Division here bagged Lean Six Sigma certification and Green Belt Training certification for its 20 supervisors.

ELS is the first loco shed in the entire SCR Zone to bag Lean Six Sigma implementation certification.

Anexas Europe, an independent third party globally recognised firm based out in Bangalore, presented the Lean SixElectric Loco Shed (ELS) Division here bagged Lean Six Sigma certification and Green Belt Training certification for its 20 supervisors. Sigma implementation certification for successfully implementing Sigma Six techniques with documented evidences of process improvements. As part of Lean Six Sigma certification, 20 senior section engineers of the shed were provided with Green Belt Training and practical session for 15 days through online and field sessions.

Lean Six Sigma is a process improvement technique, which includes root cause analysis of process and previous failures to reduce or eliminate wastage of material, manpower among others, thereby achieving target of maximum productivity with existing resources.

Sigma Six is a set of tools and techniques used by companies to improve production processes, eliminate defects, and guarantee quality. The main objective of this certification is to reduce the time wastage, improve productivity and elimination of defects with limited resources.

Three projects were identified by ELS staff for proper analysis to improve the productivity with reduced manpower. The staff successfully implemented the measures and bagged the certification from the consultancy firm.

The ELS is currently maintaining 212 locos of both conventional and 3-phase, which are running all over Indian Railways in various passenger and freight trains. Adoption of Lean Six Sigma practices in loco maintenance activities will help in reducing maintenance time thereby increase in loco out turn of shed. This would definitely have a positive impact on movement of coaching and goods trains across the division.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated senior DEE Ch Dinesh Reddy and staff for successfully implementing the measures to increase the output and bagging the certification. He said that such certifications are testimony of hard work and implementation of the best and quality practices on par with internationally acclaimed standards.