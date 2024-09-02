Vijayawada Faces Severe Flooding from Both Krishna River and Budameru Stream

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is currently experiencing severe flooding from two fronts: the Krishna River and the Budameru stream. The Prakasam Barrage is witnessing an unprecedented inflow, with floodwaters exceeding 11 lakh cusecs—a level never seen in the history of the barrage. Authorities are now anticipating that the inflow could rise further to 12 lakh cusecs, marking one of the highest levels since the barrage's construction.

As the Krishna River continues to swell, the Budameru stream is also causing significant flooding, submerging the outskirts of Vijayawada. Over 24 colonies and several villages in the surrounding areas are inundated, with residents struggling to cope with the rising waters.

The dual flooding from both the Krishna River and Budameru stream has created a challenging situation for the city and its outskirts. Emergency response teams are on high alert, and evacuation efforts are underway in the most affected areas. Local authorities are urging residents to stay safe and heed any evacuation orders or safety advisories issued by the government.