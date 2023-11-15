Live
Vijayawada: Kharif e-crop registration completed
Special commissioner directs officials to issue crop details receipts to farmers
Vijayawada: Special commissioner of agriculture Ch Harikiran directed the officials to provide receipts of crop details to farmers as kharif e-crop registration process has completed.
He advised the officials encourage the farmers to go for alternative crops which require less water during rabi action pan. Stating that agricultural machinery usage increased with custom hiring centres set up in Rythu Bharosa Kendras, he said one drone pilot should be appointed for each mandal.
Harikiran said the department of civil supplies will procure millets. He said Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which will be launched by Prime Minister in Jharkand will commence in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Nov 15) and in rest of the state in third week of November.