Vijayawada: Rice Mills raided, 396 quintals of PDS rice seized

Vijayawada: Officials of the Revenue and Civil Supplies departments conducted raids on 82 rice mills in Krishna district and noticed some rice mills resorted to irregularities by illegally storing the PDS rice.

They seized 396 quintals of rice on the occasion. Under the supervision of Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, the officials conducted raids in various parts of the district. Teams were formed to verify the stocks and records in the rice mills.

In Vijayawada revenue division, Sub-collector HM Dhyana Chandra along with officials conducted raid on a rice mill in Gollapudi and verified the records. They noticed 118 quintals of PDS rice illegally stored in Appadala rice mill in Gollapudi and seized 137 quintals of rice. Another team noticed 40 quintals of rice illegally stored in a rice mill in Thotlavalluru mandal.

In Gudivada mandal, the officials noticed 100 quintals of rice illegally stored in Syamalamba modern rice mill and booked case on the owner for illegally storing PDS rice. The teams conducted raid on 31 rice mills in Gudivada revenue division. Raids were also conducted in Machilipatnam revenue division. By and large, the officials have seized 396.68 quintals of rice illegally stored in rice mills in the district. Tahsildars and Civil supplies officials participated in the raids.