Vijayawada: Sharmila urges Jagan, Naidu to pass resolution in House for SCS

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Wednesday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to pass a resolution in the state Assembly demanding Special Category Status. She said the SCS is the right of the people of Andhra Pradesh and wrote a letter asking the two leaders to mount pressure to get the SCS.

Sharmila wrote an open letters to both the leaders, seeking their support to pass a resolution to protect the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh for sending the same to the Union Cabinet and the President of India.

In the letters, she demanded that the state Assembly discuss and debate the ‘injustice’ the Union government has done to Andhra Pradesh.

She also appealed to both the leaders to highlight and question the Narendra Modi government over the national project status to Polavaram, new railway zone with Visakhapatnam at headquarters, funds for backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra districts, steel plant in YSR district, the Visakha-Chennai industrial corridor and support for the construction of a new capital city.

Meanwhile, speaking to media at Gannavaram airport on her arrival from Hyderabad on Wednesday, Sharmila said Chandrababu Naidu was the CM for five years and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the current CM and in power for five years but the two leaders had never thought about Andhra Pradesh. She alleged the two leaders mortgaged the interests of the state to the Centre to get personal benefits.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu, she said one leader is busy how to protect his chair and another is busy how to grab the chair.

She reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh would get Special Category Status if the people of Andhra Pradesh defeat the TDP and Jana Sena alliance and elect the Congress in the ensuing elections.

Sharmila has demanded that the state government provide adequate security to her because she has to tour in the elections in the capacity of APCC president. The Congress leader alleged that the state government has not provided security in spite of her demand and questioned the commitment of the YSRCP government on democracy and protection to the opposition leaders.

Referring to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APCC president said it is the responsibility of the CM to provide protection to the opposition leaders and ensure people about the security of the opposition leaders.