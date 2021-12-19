CID foisting cases on those questioning lapses in system: Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam: The CID was foisting cases against those who questioned the lapses in the system in Andhra Pradesh, alleged senior TDP leader and former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Ayyanna Patrudu opined that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no idea about Skill Development Corporation (SDC). During TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's rule, more than 2.5 lakh people were trained and secured jobs through the SDC, he added.

The former Minister alleged that the YSRCP government filed cases against innocent persons and left the main person involved in the SDC case scot-free. He criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to bring in a single industry to the State since he came to power.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was meeting the Prime Minister to protect himself from the cases he was facing.

About 200 cases were registered in the courts during the two-and-a-half-year of the YSRCP's rule, Ayyanna Patrudu pointed out and wondered how Jagan Mohan Reddy would continue as the Chief Minister?

TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhiram, general secretary Pasarla Prasad, Korada Raja Babu and Yellapu Srinivasa Rao took part in the press meet.