CM says that common man reposes faith in judicial system for its transparency and effectiveness

Visakhapatnam: There is a hope for the common man that justice would be meted out when courts are approached. Although justice might be delayed in some cases, it is, however, not denied, emphasised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the International Mediation Conference organised in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Chief Minister mentioned that unlike earlier where people used to feel reluctant to visit courts and litigation is considered as the last resort to look forward to, the trend has completely changed now. “People in the country repose immense faith in the judicial system for its effectiveness and it is quite apparent,” the CM underlined.

Organised jointly by Trilegal, Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation (ACIAM) and National Law Institute University, Bhopal and supported by Commonwealth Lawyers Association, London, NIVAARAN, Delhi and IAMC, Hyderabad, the conference saw participation of Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha, Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh DS Thakur, among others.

About how technology has become handy in more ways than one, the Chief Minister highlighted how mobile case updates, e-filing, virtual hearings, multilingual tools, etc., are making the judicial system not just accessible to the common man but also transparent. “Also, online dispute resolution platforms aid in resolving conflicts in any part of the world seamlessly. Artificial Intelligence has to be used judiciously and with block chain, enforcement is made possible across the globe,” the Chief Minister explained, adding that there is a need to take the law enforcement way forward incorporating innovativeness along with technology.

For the proposed biggest Alternative Dispute Resolution centre, Naidu assured that the government of Andhra Pradesh is willing to contribute to the ADR ecosystem. “India is taking advantage of new technology. In the past one year, AP is able to mobilise investments to the tune of 100 billion USD. Next month, Google, TCS and Cognizant are going to set up their shops here,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

From the fourth largest economy currently, Naidu expressed confidence that India is sure to inch towards the third largest economy next year under the able and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By 2038, India is certain to become the second largest economy in the world. The country is set to become the first largest economy globally by 2047 because of the inherent strengths it has, the Chief Minister expressed confidence.